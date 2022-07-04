Poll: Pennsylvanians see global warming as serious problem; split on fracking

Airdate: Tuesday, July 5, 2022



Smart Talk moves it its new time slot Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The program will air at noon until 1 p.m.

Three-quarters of Pennsylvanians believe there is solid evidence that temperatures on Earth have risen over the past four decades.

However, they’re split on one of Pennsylvania’s biggest industries – the extraction of natural gas from shale deposits in the state.

Those figures come from the 2022 Pennsylvania Climate and Energy Survey conducted by the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and Sustainability Studies Program.

To provide analysis of the poll results and Pennsylvanians’ attitudes toward climate and energy on Tuesday’s Smart Talk are Christopher Borick, the founder and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion and Dr. Richard Niesenbaum, the Director of Sustainability Studies at Muhlenberg College.