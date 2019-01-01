Smart Talk

News

Nittany Lions and Wildcats square off in Florida

Written by Craig Rhodes and GOPSUsports.com | Jan 1, 2019 6:41 AM
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) runs in for a touchdown in front of Maryland's Antwaine Richardson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

(Orlando, Florida) -- The Penn State Nittany Lions will be making the 49th bowl appearance in program history when they meet the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff is today at 1pm.

The Lions are 9-3 and riding a three game win streak that included a 38-3 pounding of Maryland in the final week of the regular season.

It will be the final game for quarterback Trace McSorley.  During his time at Penn State, McSorley set many passing records, was the programs all-time wins leader and was named to the All-Big Ten second team in 2018.

The  Wildcats are led by their defense,.. one of the best in the country.  And the star of that unit is linebacker and National Defensive Player of the Year Josh Allen,.. expected to be a high 1st round pick in the next NFL draft.

The Penn State defense will have to deal with Wildcat running back Benny Snell.

Snell rushed for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

At 9-3, Kentucky comes into the game with it's best win-loss ratio in 40-years.

